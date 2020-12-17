SIERRA NEVADA ski resort will open tomorrow with between 30 and 100 centimetres of powder snow across its mountain range.

There will be four skiable areas with eight running lifts for opening weekend, the resort has announced.

However, Sierra Nevada staff have established a 6,000 person limit on visitors and tickets will only be available via their website for the time being.

The resort has decided to open after coronavirus restrictions were eased by the Junta president, Juanma Moreno on December 10.

But, due to coronavirus uncertainty, lift passes are only on sale until January 11.

The resort originally planned to open three weeks earlier but restrictions on movement between municipalities pushed back the start of the season.

Station managers will need to follow schedules and protocols established in the new de-escalation plan enforced by the government.

However, staff have remained optimistic since their open date on November 28 was rescheduled due to coronavirus.

“Everything at the resort is ready,” one manager told reporters.