THE Costa Blanca Tourist Board is to spend €800,000 next year promoting the area as a ‘COVID-SAFE’ destination.

The move comes as the area announces new curfew restrictions and reduced family-gathering numbers due to rising COVID-19 infection rates.

The €800,000 is part of the Board’s 2021 budget of €5.3 million to promote the region at home and abroad.

Board manager, Jose Mancebo, said: “Our tourism sector is more than prepared to receive both domestic and international visitors under the area’s anti-virus safety protocols.”

€1.8 million will be spent advertising the Costa Blanca on digital platforms.

“We are going to redouble our efforts next year to promote our area in order to win back tourists when the world health situation allows it, ” Jose Mancebo added.

Specific events that normally attract visitors will get extra promotional money in 2021.

That includes the Alfas Film Festival, the Habaneras Choir competition in Torrevieja and the Fira de Tots Sants in Cocentaina.