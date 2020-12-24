A COSTA del Sol restaurant has scooped a prestigious new environmental gong in the annual Michelin awards.

Sollo, in Fuengirola, has been handed a so-called ‘Green star’, or Estrella verde, in the latest innovation from the celebrated food bible.

The restaurant, bossed by ‘king of caviar’ chef Diego Gallegos, is one of 21 around Spain to be recognised for its sustainability.

GALLEGOS: Scooped green star

Gallegos has long championed the Slow Food movement and is very careful where he sources ingredients.

“Sustainability is no longer fashionable, it is essential,” said Gallegos, adding: “Around 90% of our ingredients we produce ourselves.”

Another Andalucian restaurant Aponiente, in el Puerto de Santa Maria, also garnered the award.

Its three-Michelin star chef Angel León has long campaigned against overfishing and doesn’t use endangered fish, such as cod and tuna.

“We know we are not going to change the world, but we try hard to share our sustainable practices with as many people as we can,” he said.