THE Government of the Balearic Islands has confirmed that they will extend the Level 4 coronavirus restrictions in Mallorca for a minimum of two more weeks.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, spokesperson Pilar Costa said the government ‘had no intentions to relax the restrictions next week.’

This is despite rumours circulating in the local press that indicated that the island may return to Level 3 from Monday, December 11.

Costa said: “The number of coronavirus cases in Mallorca is still concerning so it would be the wrong decision to change anything now.”

At present, the COVID-19 incident rate stands at 608 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

There are also 319 people in hospital, with 84 in intensive care.

Measures under Level 4 of the tier system include a 10pm curfew, as well as an order for all bars and restaurants to close by 6pm.

Meanwhile, Ibiza has been upgraded from Level 2 to Level 3 due to a surge in infections.

Islanders will also now face the 10pm curfew and the use of indoor areas of bars and restaurants are strictly prohibited.

It comes as more than 80% of bars and restaurants in Mallorca having to close as a result of the new restrictions.

The Association of Small to Medium Sized Businesses (PINEM) described the measures as ‘catastrophic’ and ‘brutal’, predicting that many businesses may close their doors permanently.