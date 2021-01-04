AN Irish pub has been forced to close for at least 10 days after a member of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The Church Irish Bar in Albir, near Benidorm, announced it would be taking several steps, including a deep clean, after discovering the positive diagnosis.

“A part time member of staff tested positive for COVID and we have decided to close now and test all staff,” the online statement read.

“We will reopen in 10 days if it is safe to do so.

“We will use the time to deep clean the bar and build our new wine cellar. Please stay safe and we will see you soon.”

It means anyone who was at the popular expat haunt in the past week and who interacted with staff are advised to self-isolate at home.

But one British expat has claimed not enough clients are doing so, claiming that one is planning to work at their own bar and maintain business as usual.

“Guests don’t pay attention and are still out and about and not self isolating for 10 days,” the Brit, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Olive Press.

“One guest which was there with family members is still opening their own bar in Benidorm after being warned to stay in and isolate.”

He added: “I don’t think it’s on knowing they have been in contact with someone with the virus and having their own bar they should know better and not open and stop the spread of the virus.”

Some bars have proven lethal when it comes to spreading the disease, particularly those which have failed to adhere to health guidelines.

This week it was revealed how a bar in Teba, Malaga, opened for the first time on Christmas Day, having been closed since March.

That day alone has been behind 100 new coronavirus cases in the small town of just 3,800 inhabitants.