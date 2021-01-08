ANDALUCIA has announced new COVID-19 restrictions following a surge in cases over the past week.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, regional president Juanma Moreno revealed that travel between the eight provinces will remain in place ‘for now.’

But the hospitality industry will be forced to close at 6pm, affecting all bars and restaurants.

Cafes, meanwhile, will be permitted to open until 8pm, but cannot serve alcohol past 6pm.

Shops will also be ordered to close at 8pm, having previously been allowed to open until 10:30pm.

The curfew has also changed, with the starting hour moving back from 11pm to 10pm. It will continue to end at 6am.

The southernmost region will once again close its outer perimeter, meaning no one can enter without a justified reason.

The eight Campo de Gibraltar towns ordered to close their borders due to the UK variant of the virus must keep them closed.

University classes must also move to online.

The new measures will be in place from midnight on Sunday until at least January 25.

More to follow…