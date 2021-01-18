A SPANISH airport has been named “Best Airport in Europe” according to a recent study.

The report, carried out by Omio, a booking platform for train, bus and plane journeys (previously known as GoEuro), has revealed that the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport is the best in Europe.

The study was carried out among the international airports of 30 European capitals to assess their level of comfort and passenger satisfaction.

The Madrid airport stands out from other European airports on several levels; its proximity to the city centre; the three public transport options to and from the terminals; its low number of cancellations and its wide range of shopping and restaurant options (133 shops and 54 bars and restaurants) several with 24-hour service and vending machines throughout.



Other factors taken into account by the study which placed Madrid at the top of the list, was the availability of other services such as showers, rest and relaxation areas, children’s play areas, free, unlimited WiFi, mobile charging points, lockers and nearby hotels with free airport shuttles.

The study carried out at airports all over Europe placed Copenhagen Kastrup (Denmark) as the most punctual airport in Europe, with 95.93% of flights arriving or departing on time, with London Heathrow airport the busiest on the continent, with 241 470 passengers a day.

While with 140 shops, Roma-Fiumicino offers the best options for shopping and Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport, with 79 bars and restaurants, offers the greatest number of gastronomic options.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Paris Charles De Gaulle airport has been found to be the most stressful in Europe.

According to Omio the ten best airports in Europe are as follows:

1. Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas (Spain).

2. Leonardo Da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport (Rome)

3. Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (Netherlands)

4. Copenhagen Kastrup Airport (Denmark)

5. Sheremetyevo International Airport (Moscow)

6. Helsinki Airport (Finland)

7. Heathrow Airport (London)

8. Lisbon Portela Airport (Portugal)

9. Prague Airport Vaclav Havel (Czech Republic)

10. Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (Germany)