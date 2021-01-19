SPAIN’S weather agency AEMET has warned of heavy rainfall in parts of Malaga province as of Wednesday.

Instability returns to the province of Malaga after a week of sunshine and clear skies following storm Filomena, which left two people dead in Malaga, caused hundreds of incidents, snow at high altitudes and several towns, such as Estepona and Alhaurin de la Torre, badly affected by the intense rainfall.

A new cold front is now predicted to enter from the Atlantic and sweep through the country, leaving rainfall in almost all the peninsula, except in the most eastern Mediterranean basin.

In the province of Malaga, outbreaks of rain are expected by midday on Wednesday, and may persist until Friday.

The rain is expected to be heavy at times, accompanied by storms in the more western municipalities.

On Thursday, heavy rains are expected in the Serrania de Ronda, with light rainfall in the rest of the province.

The wet weather will continue until Friday with cloudy intervals and clear skies in the coastal areas over the weekend.

Temperatures between 15C and 19C are expected along the Costa del Sol with some areas reaching springtime values of 20C on Sunday.