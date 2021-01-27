THE two women attacked with acid by a crazed ex-boyfriend in the Cartama area of Malaga remain in a serious condition in hospital as one faces permanent scarring.

The victims were attacked two weeks ago when 26-year-old Jose Arcadio, known as ‘El Melillero’ threw hydrosulphuric acid over his former partner and her friend.

According to health services, one of the women suffered 25% burns to her face, body and legs, and was airlifted to the University Hospital of Malaga where she remains in a serious condition.

The other victim was transferred to the buns unit of the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Sevilla by helicopter due to the severity of her injuries.

According to health services, she was operated on for 45% burns to her face and body, and remains in a serious but stable condition.

The man responsible for the attack was arrested last week after spending four days on the run from police.

Arcado will now face trial for the attack, which took place at around 2pm on January 12 in Cartama, Malaga.

According to the police report, Arcadio pulled up beside the pair as they were sitting in their car.

He pulled out a bottle of corrosive acid and threw it over them before fleeing the scene.

While the motive for the attack has not been made official yet, it is alleged that one of the girls had just broken up with Arcadio the day prior, and with a history of violent crime, he took out his revenge.