THE world of motorsport has gathered in sharing their condolences to Spanish Formula One (F1) legend and TV personality Adrian Campos, who passed away yesterday.

Campos died at the age of 60 due to Sudden Coronary Disease according to a statement.

After news of his death spread, famous names from across the globe took to social media to express their grief for a man who has shaped many careers in his time in motorsports.

Rally legend Carlos Sainz tweeted, “We are very sorry for the death of Adrian Campos, driver, manager, enthusiastic entrepreneur of Spanish motorsports. Our memories and all our encouragement to the whole family. Life reminds us that our path here is unknown. DEP ADRIAN.”

F2 and F3 boss Bruno Michel called Campos a ‘dear friend’ and wrote “Formula 2 and Formula 3 without Adrian Campos will never be the same, just a few days ago, we were talking on the phone, discussing the season ahead… I am devastated by his sudden passing”

Members of his former team Minardi, now Alpha Tauri, also paid tribute to Campos.

“Our deepest condolences go to his family, his friends, and his team. I know the paddock will have at heart to make Adrian proud and keep his tremendous legacy alive.”

Campos was the team owner and manager of the Campos Racing Program, and fielded teams in the F2 and F3 championships alongside the World Touring Car Cup and the Euroformula Open series.

In his long and distinguished career, he also ran a moderately successful F1 team under the banner Hispania Racing Team (HRT) and nurtured a bevvy of current drivers such as Pedro de la Rosa, Bruno Senna, Daniel Ricciardo and Sakon Yamamoto.

The team ran between 2009 and 2012 before hitting financial difficulties and disbanding, leaving Campos to focus on his F2 and F3 championships.

Campos was also an F1 driver himself, competing in 21 races between 1987 and 1988 for the Minardi team.

He also shared his knowledge and enthusiasm for racing in his multiple television appearances for Movistar+.