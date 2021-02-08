THE Balearic Islands has recorded its lowest number of coronavirus infections since September 2020.

In a sign that the tough restrictions are working to lower the number of cases in the region, only 53 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Although active cases now stand at 6,622, 336 people have also overcome the virus.

There are currently 318 people in hospital with COVID-19, 119 of which are in the ICU and six less than the day before.

The majority of new infections have been detected in Mallorca with the island registering 43 additional cases.

In Ibiza there has been nine, in Menorca there has been one and there has been no new cases in Formentera.

Since January, the Balearics has been under particularly tough measures after seeing a surge in infections after Christmas.

In Mallorca, all ‘non-essential’ services were prohibited to the public, meaning bars, restaurants, gyms and shopping centres were ordered to close.

In Ibiza, bars, restaurants and gyms also closed and entry into the island was prohibited unless for a justified cause.

Formentera also introduced the same measure, banning travel by ferry from Ibiza.