A man said that ‘sex was a basic need’ as an excuse to try to break Alicante City’s weekend closed border rules last Sunday(February 7).

The weekend perimeter closure is in place across 16 cities in the Valencian Community to try to cut down the number of new COVID-19 cases.

The 40-year-old boarded a bus in Murcia and travelled 80 kilometres north to Alicante to see his girlfriend on Sunday morning.

Policia Local officers were manning a checkpoint on Avendia de Elche and started to check the passengers to see if they had a legitimate reason to venture into the city.

The man told officers that ‘basic needs’ are allowed and produced a newspaper article that claimed exemptions to the border closure were permitted for essential reasons.

He said that he had not seen his girlfriend for a month and that he had travelled from Murcia to ‘make love to her’.

He argued that sex was a basic human need like eating but his pleas fell on death ears.

Officers fined him for breaching the perimeter closure and ordered him off the bus.

The sanctioned passenger then had to call a friend in Murcia to come to pick him up.

He told the officers that he planned to lodge an appeal against the penalty as he was perfectly within his rights to access Alicante for a ‘basic need’.