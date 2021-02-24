THE most costly property on the Costa del Sol, located in Sierra Blanca, in Marbella, has been sold.

Marbella has one of the priciest property markets in Spain. Luxury homes in sunny Marbella are more than double the national asking price and one of the most extravagant has just been sold.

The sale, closed by luxury real estate agency Drumelia Real Estate, for just under a whopping €40 million, has become the ‘highest paid’ of the last few years in the province of Malaga.

Little is known about the previous or new owner, except that the new owner is of ‘European origin and will have the house as a second residence’ and the previous owner, according to Drumelia, ‘will continue to live in Marbella, where another house is being built’.

The sprawling pad, featuring soaring columns and marble on the facades, comes with 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, two kitchens, dining room and an infinity pool.

Unique for its exquisite qualities and finishes throughout, fantastic location and breathtaking views.

Not only has Drumelia Real Estate closed the sale on this extravagant property, but has another three private contracts signed for properties with a market value of over €10 million.

According to Artur Loginov, sales director and partner at Drumelia Real Estate, the recent sales indicate that ‘the foreign buyer or investor is not being scared off by COVID-19 and the current restrictions, and continues to bet and invest in the Marbella real estate market’.

In fact, as revealed by Loginov, the luxury real estate company has received a higher number of interested parties in high-end properties (above €10 million) in 2020 than in previous years.