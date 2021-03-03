‘Spain aficionado’ Hilaria Baldwin is no stranger to causing confusion.

Last year the yoga instructor and author set tongues wagging after it emerged her Spanish roots were a work of fiction and she was in fact born Hillary Hayward-Thomas in the US to American parents- not Mallorca as she has always suggested.

Now fans are scratching their heads once again following her latest surprise announcement.

Newborn Lucia was welcomed via surrogate

Hilaria took to Instagram this week to reveal that she and husband Alec Baldwin had welcomed their SIXTH child – just five months after she gave birth to son Edu in September.

The couple, who are also parents to Carmen, seven, Rafael, five, Leonardo, four, and two-year-old Romeo, revealed they had called their newborn daughter Lucia.

Hilaria shared the first photos of their adorable daughter on social media, cradling her newest addition while surrounded by her five other children.

The 37-year-old mum captioned the image: ‘7???Alec.’

The Balwin’s have welcomed two babies within five months of each other

The pair’s growing family was quickly met with perplexed responses from fans who wondered how Hilaria was able to welcome a sixth baby less than nine months after giving birth.

The wellness personality and 30 Rock actor quickly cleared up any confusion, revealing to People that they had help from a surrogate.