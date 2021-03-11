UBER has announced it will offer two free rides worth up to €15 euros to all people over the age of 80 called for vaccinations.

The ridesharing giant has said it will offer free rides to vulnerable individuals making travel to vaccination hubs easier and safer.



According to Juan Galiardo, general manager of Uber in Spain, an estimated 20,000 free rides will be programmed to and from vaccination centres in the five Spanish cities where they operate; Malaga, Madrid, Seville, Granada and Bilbao.



“We want to continue contributing to the fight against the pandemic by offering free travel to those who most need it.” Galiardo said.

“We are starting by putting our platform at the service of Nadiesolo so that people over 80 years of age can get vaccinated quickly and safely and, as the vaccination process progresses, we will continue to work to ensure that those most in need can get to and from a vaccination appointment—and back again for their second and final dose.” he said.

The trips must start or end at one of the vaccination centres that have been set up in the following locations:

Madrid : WiZink Center, Wanda Metropolitano, Hospital Isabel Zendal, Palacio de Vistalegre.

: WiZink Center, Wanda Metropolitano, Hospital Isabel Zendal, Palacio de Vistalegre. Sevilla : Pabellón Polideportivo de Bermejales, Pabellón Deportivo Universitario en Av. Ramon y Cajal,Estadio Olimpico La Cartuja, Estadio Ramon Sánchez-Pizjuan, Estadio Benito Villamarin.

: Pabellón Polideportivo de Bermejales, Pabellón Deportivo Universitario en Av. Ramon y Cajal,Estadio Olimpico La Cartuja, Estadio Ramon Sánchez-Pizjuan, Estadio Benito Villamarin. Granada : Nuevo Los Carmenes Municipal Stadium.

: Nuevo Los Carmenes Municipal Stadium. Malaga : Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga, Palacio de Congresos de Marbella, Centro Cultural Pablo Picasso de Torremolinos.

: Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga, Palacio de Congresos de Marbella, Centro Cultural Pablo Picasso de Torremolinos. Bilbao: Locations pending official confirmation.

How to enter your discount code?

Click on the top left menu and select “Payment”.

Select “Add promotional code”.

Add the promotional code, depending on the city you are in.

On the “Start” screen select the departure/arrival point for you or the person of your choice. Remember: the trip must start or end at one of the selected vaccination points.

Confirm the trip, the promotion is activated immediately.

Uber is working in collaboration with NGO Nadiesolo who is also managing volunteers to accompany the elderly to their medical appointments for the vaccination when necessary.

To ensure safety on all its trips, Uber has distributed masks and disinfectant materials to its driver partners throughout Spain; vehicles are disinfected daily and drivers clean the most frequently used areas, such as seat belts and handles, before and after each trip.

In September, Uber announced an agreement with Unilever to distribute 8,000 hygiene kits to its driver partners in Spain free of charge.