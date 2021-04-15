A WOMAN in Mallorca has been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol while her child was in the car.

A passerby had called the police to report their suspicious that the 34-year-old woman was drunk as they watched her struggle to park her car in Palma.

Policia Local quickly arrived at the scene and intercepted the mother who showed clear signs of being intoxicated.

While the child remained in the back seat of the car, a breathalyser test was performed which showed that the woman was over the legal limit for alcohol.

A relative was called to collect the child and the woman was taken to the police station where she has been charged with a crime against road safety.

In recent months, there has been a spate of drunk driving incidents across Spain.

Last month, Guardia Civil arrested a 47-year-old man for driving on the wrong side of the road while drunk in Torrevieja.

Sources said the driver had a string of driving convictions, as well as being bereft of a driving license.

In January, a Policia Local officer in Castellon was arrested after driving while over the limit and escaping a breathalyser test by his own colleagues.

