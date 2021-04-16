THE Junta has ordered the perimetral lockdown of 98 municipalities in Andalucia, with 33 localities to close off all non-essential activities.

As the fourth COVID-19 wave takes hold across the country’s regions, with Spain reporting more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, Andalucia has confirmed 98 localities in the region have crossed one of two thresholds set by the Junta to determine stricter coronavirus measures.

From midnight this Friday, 98 municipalities will be under perimeter closure for having crossed the 500 per 100,000 people cumulative incidence rate threshold which sets the criterion for perimeter closure.

Additionally, 33 localites also have an incidence rate of above 1,000 cases per 100,000 people which sees the closure of all non-essential businesses, such as bars and restaurants, as well as their outer perimeters.

THE 65 MUNICIPALITIES UNDER PERIMETER CLOSURE:

Almeria (7) : Alboloduy, Alicun, Lijar, La Mojonera, Rioja, Santa Cruz de Marchena and Viator.

: Alboloduy, Alicun, Lijar, La Mojonera, Rioja, Santa Cruz de Marchena and Viator. Cadiz (2): Benaocaz and Villamartin.

Benaocaz and Villamartin. Cordoba (5): Doña Mencia, Monturque, Nueva Carteya, Villa del Rio and Villafranca de Cordoba.

Doña Mencia, Monturque, Nueva Carteya, Villa del Rio and Villafranca de Cordoba. Granada (23) : Agron, Alhama de Granada, Benalua de las Villas, Cijuela, Cullar Vega, Chauchina, Domingo Perez de Granada, Durcal, Ferreira, Fuente Vaqueros, Gojar, Gualchos, Huescar, Jun, Las Gabias, Montillana, Ogijares, Padul, Pulianas, Salar, Santa Fe, Villa de Otura and Villamena.

: Agron, Alhama de Granada, Benalua de las Villas, Cijuela, Cullar Vega, Chauchina, Domingo Perez de Granada, Durcal, Ferreira, Fuente Vaqueros, Gojar, Gualchos, Huescar, Jun, Las Gabias, Montillana, Ogijares, Padul, Pulianas, Salar, Santa Fe, Villa de Otura and Villamena. Huelva (6) : Almonte, Bonares, Cartaya, Lucena del Puerto, Rociana del Condado and Santa Olalla del Cala.

: Almonte, Bonares, Cartaya, Lucena del Puerto, Rociana del Condado and Santa Olalla del Cala. Jaen (9): Alcala la Real, Canena, Fuerte del Rey, Linares, Navas de San Juan, Porcuna, Quesada, Santisteban del Puerto and Villarrodrigo.

Alcala la Real, Canena, Fuerte del Rey, Linares, Navas de San Juan, Porcuna, Quesada, Santisteban del Puerto and Villarrodrigo. Malaga (2): Alfarnate and Sierra de Yeguas.

Alfarnate and Sierra de Yeguas. Seville (11): Alcala del Rio, Castilleja del Campo, El Cuervo, El Garrobo, Guillena, Isla Mayor, La Luisiana, Los Molares, Montellano, Peñaflor and El Ronquillo.

THE 33 MUNICIPALITIES UNDER BORDER LOCKDOWN AND NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITY CLOSURE:

Cadiz ( 4 ): Alcala del Valle, El Bosque, Puerto Serrano and Ubrique.

Alcala del Valle, El Bosque, Puerto Serrano and Ubrique. Cordoba (2): Benamejí and Palenciana.

Benamejí and Palenciana. Granada (1 2 ): Albuñuelas, Campotejar, Castril, Colomera, Darro, Escuzar, Illora, Montejicar, Nigüelas, Orce, El Valle and Zagra.

Albuñuelas, Campotejar, Castril, Colomera, Darro, Escuzar, Illora, Montejicar, Nigüelas, Orce, El Valle and Zagra. Huelva (1) : San Bartolome de la Torre.

: San Bartolome de la Torre. Jaen ( 10 ): Arquillos, Beas de Segura, Bedmar-Garciez, Campillo de Arenas, Castellar, Castillo de Locubin, Frailes, Noalejo, Valdepeñas de Jaen and Santiago-Pontones.

Arquillos, Beas de Segura, Bedmar-Garciez, Campillo de Arenas, Castellar, Castillo de Locubin, Frailes, Noalejo, Valdepeñas de Jaen and Santiago-Pontones. Malaga (1) : Almargen.

: Almargen. Sevilla (3): Los Corrales, Martin de la Jara and El Palmar de Troya.

Since April 9, the closing hours of shops and activities has been extended to 8pm in localities with a perimeter closure, set previously at 6pm.

