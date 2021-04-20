A new skyscraper apartment block will join the array of high-rise towers in Benidorm by the end of 2022.

A building licence is expected to be granted soon for the 23-floor building called Torre Sakura in the Poniente area of the city.

The structure will contain 76 apartments along with garages and storage areas, plus a communal swimming pool.

A buyer has already reserved one of two top-floor duplex penthouses for €810,000.

Starting prices for the smaller apartments kick in at €188,000 for a one-bedroom property.

The builder, Construcciones Hormigones Martínez, describes the new tower block as a ‘balanced design of straight lines, combined with an enveloping curve, which gives it a unique slenderness and an attractive figure easy to recognise from a distance’.

Part of the deal to get the tower built includes the constructor donating 462 square metres of land for a public car park.

READ MORE BIG REDEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR LEVANTE AREA OF BENIDORM INCHES CLOSER TO REALITY

BOOST TO REVAMP PLANS FOR EYESORE BENIDORM HOTEL IN LEVANTE BEACH AREA

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.