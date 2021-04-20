A new skyscraper apartment block will join the array of high-rise towers in Benidorm by the end of 2022.

A building licence is expected to be granted soon for the 23-floor building called Torre Sakura in the Poniente area of the city.

The structure will contain 76 apartments along with garages and storage areas, plus a communal swimming pool.

A buyer has already reserved one of two top-floor duplex penthouses for €810,000.

Starting prices for the smaller apartments kick in at €188,000 for a one-bedroom property.

The builder, Construcciones Hormigones Martínez, describes the new tower block as a ‘balanced design of straight lines, combined with an enveloping curve, which gives it a unique slenderness and an attractive figure easy to recognise from a distance’.

Part of the deal to get the tower built includes the constructor donating 462 square metres of land for a public car park.

