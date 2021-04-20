All Spanish residents need to register to access in Spain healthcare system. Residents normally access the Spanish national health system in one of these ways:

As a permanent resident if they’ve lived in Spain for 5 years

If residents are employed or self-employed in Spain

Paying directly into the public health insurance scheme according to a special agreement between countries

Registering an S1 form with the social security office (British citizens)

If you are British and have been living in Spain before the end of 2020, your rights to access healthcare in Spain will stay the same for as long as you remain legally resident.

Spanish healthcare: Do I have access after Brexit being British?

Depending on different scenarios :

The Public Health Care system in Spain is UNIVERSAL, so if you have a medical emergency you will be looked after at any Public Center. Do not hesitate to go to a medical center, regardless of your legal status in Spain.

UK citizens with permanent employment in Spain are entitled to spanish heatlth care?

Yes. Spanish legislation guarantees health care for all workers registered with the Spanish Social Security system. What about family members?

This applies to the worker’s descendants who are under 26 years of age or disabled adults, provided that they are dependent and live with the worker, as well as the worker’s spouse or civil partner.

UK pensioners residing in Spain:

They will not be affected in their entitlement to Health Care, which will continue in a similar way to that established in the Community Regulations, as stated in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

British tourists in Spain:

Are covered by means of the European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) or Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) for temporary stays.

If you are going to be in Spain for more than 3 months, you must register as a resident .

If you are resident in Spain for more than 1 year, you could still join the Social Security System paying a flat fee depending on your age failing to comply with the requirements mentioned on previous scenarios.

Non-residents in Spain

Foreign visitors who do not have a Health Card from the Spanish National Health System or do not provide a document accrediting the health care cover provided by their home country may be charged by the Spanish National Health System for the services provided.

Will they vaccinate me against COVID-19?

The answer is clear and unequivocal: YES.

You may rest assured that you are entitled to the COVID-19 vaccine. However, it is important that all your details are registered with the Social Security so they could contact you in the future. If you have not done it yet, you could fill in a online form at the Spanish Social Security website.

What will happen to the information in my medical record?

The holders of the Health Card maintain the same rights and the information in their medical records. In addition, the validity of the Health Cards of British nationals resident in Spain is extended until the 30th of June 2021, as is the validity of prescriptions for medicines issued in the United Kingdom.

European Health Insurance Card holders (T.S.E)

If you need medical treatment during your stay in another EU country, presenting your European Health Insurance Card will simplify payment and reimbursement procedures.

Without a European Health Insurance Card

If you do not have your European Health Insurance Card with you or cannot use it (for example, in a private hospital that is not covered by the EHIC scheme), you may be asked to pay for the care.