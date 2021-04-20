POLICE in Mallorca have launched an investigation following the grisly discovery of human remains.

Policia Nacional’s Homicide Group confirmed that a human skeleton had been found by a local in a wooded area next to a roundabout in Coll d’en Rabassa.

Investigators say the individual likely died many months ago due to the corpse being in an advanced state of decomposition.

A wallet belonging to a man reported missing in 2018 was also found next to the remains.

The corpse has since been transferred to the island’s Forensic Anatomical Institute where tests will be undertaken to confirm the individual’s identity and how they died.

Local press suggest that the area is popular with drug users and that syringes are often found lying on the ground.

It comes just a month after the remains of a 38-year-old woman was found inside a flat in Palma’s Son Gotleu district.

Neighbours had reported that there was an unpleasant smell coming from the apartment and after forcing entry inside, officers found the corpse of the homeowner.

The deceased woman’s dog was also found alive, reportedly being able to survive by eating their owner’s remains.

Last year, the mummified body of a pensioner was also found inside an apartment in the capital.

Neighbours had reported not seeing the 78-year-old man for more than six months and when firefighters forced entry inside, they found the man’s corpse in the hallway.

READ MORE: