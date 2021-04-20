VALENCIAN president, Ximo Puig, has reiterated that there will be no change to his region’s tough approach in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Puig repeated that the region’s border closure and the 10.00 pm curfew will remain until May 9, which is when the second State of Alarm provisions expire.

On a more positive note, most observers believe that Puig will announce an extension to opening hours for hospitality businesses this Thursday.

Current restrictions force bars and restaurants to close at 6.00 pm, and there has been no night-time hospitality in the Valencia region since January 5, with many businesses closing for good.

Speaking yesterday(April 19), Ximo Puig, said: “We will continue to follow the path of maximum prudence.”

The Valencian Community has the lowest infection rate in Spain at 39 cases per 100,000 people.

The country as a whole is seeing infections rise and averages 230 cases per 100,000.

“The Valencian infection rate is six times lower than the national average and we are concerned about may happen in May when the border reopens,” added Puig.

He made it clear that the regional government will still have many powers at its disposal after May 9 notably over movement, social gatherings, and opening hours for businesses.

Nevertheless certain sectors may take the government to court if they feel restrictions are too heavy-handed.

Casinos and gambling venues last week got the Valencian Supreme Court to rule in their favour that they should be allowed to reopen because of the low infection rate.

