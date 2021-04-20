COSTA DEL SOL’S tourist hotspot town, Marbella, has approved its summer Safety and Rescue Plan.

The plan, which includes a contingency strategy against COVID-19 on the municipality’s beaches, was announced this Monday by spokesperson for Marbella City Council, Felix Romero.

According to Romero, the document is pending on the validation by the Andalucian Proteccion Civil Commission and integration into ‘Marbella’s municipal emergency plan.’ for this summer.

The Safety and Rescue Plan covers the following aspects:

The delimitation of the beaches of Marbella classifying those which will be; free, dangerous or prohibited for use, as well as outlining the degrees of protection of each one of them.

The safety rules and instructions for public bathrooms.

The protocols for the rescue of people injured in the water or near the beach.

Helplines in the event that extraordinary emergencies occur at sea.

The document also establishes the framework within which the ‘lucrative activities’ that take place on the beaches such as the rental of hammocks, umbrellas or catering establishments and the ‘non-profit’ activities related to leisure and sport need to follow to be in line with the protocols set by the health authorities and the de-escalation plans established by the Junta and central government.

Marbella has 23 beaches along its 27 km of coastline, many of which have blue-flag status for their cleanliness, quality and preservation of the natural surroundings.

