ORIHUELA, in Costa Blanca’s vega baja region, is preparing for the inevitable mosquito invasion following the recent wet spell.

The city’s Department of the Environment has already awarded the disinfection contract to local company, CTL.

Recent mild temperatures combined with high rainfall actually shortens the biological cycle of mosquitoes, causing mass hatching throughout the region.



MOSQUITOES: Council officials overlook prevention methods in Orihuela

Councillor, Dámaso Aparicio, explained, “Larvicidal treatments are being carried out in all areas, especially those that have been flooded.”

Drains that house adult mosquitoes are being treated by way of a long pneumatic cannon and scope.

Aparicio confidently admitted, “All in all, a good result is expected from the campaign to control mosquitoes.”

He explained that the priority was, “those places with recurrent stagnation of water, like in the riverbed and on the banks of the Segura river.”

Areas that become a shelter for adult mosquitoes and that affect the busier city centre will also be treated, he explained.

Aparicio lamented that, “greater collaboration with the Generalitat Valenciana” was needed, as only €700 euros has been received so far from them.

However, some €18,000 has come from Alicante Provincial Council, with Orihuela City Council assuming the remainder of the almost €72,000 cost.

The council have stressed that it is also very important to action preventing mosquito larvae developing in stagnant water.

Such areas include patios, terraces, balconies and in areas around unoccupied houses.

If citizens see such areas that require action, they can contact the Department of the Environment on environment@orihuela.es

