BENIDORM’S Paseo de Levante is to get a brand-new set of lights costing €4.5 million.

The work will be done in two phases with €2 million budgeted for the start of the overhaul later this year.

The network of lights and posts will be totally replaced after being in use for just under 30 years.

LED energy-efficient bulbs will replace the old units along a popular night-time walk for many visitors to the resort.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said: “The project is all about cutting down on power consumption and reducing light pollution.”

A company will be hired to do the work based on winning a public tender.

The improvements will be funded by €23 million of savings made to the Benidorm council budget for 2020.

Part of the surplus will also be used to improve energy efficiency around the city.

