FOOTBALL fans may be allowed back into stadiums to cheer on their teams under plans being considered by the government and the sport’s organising body.

Supporters may be allowed to watch the last four matches of the La Liga season as national Covid- 19 restrictions are relaxed.

A maximum of 5,000 fans would be allowed to watch the games inside the stadiums from the weekend of May 8, just before Spain’s state of emergency ends the next day on May 9.

The six-month state of emergency was brought in last October to give regional governments the legal powers to restrict the movement of citizens and bring the pandemic under control.

Spanish football fans could be allowed back into stadiums La Liga / Cordon Press

A spokesman for La Liga said that it would not reveal a date for allowing fans back into grounds but said it was keen to get supporters cheering back clubs face-to-face as long as the government allows it.

If the move is approved, supporters could return to the stadiums in time for the match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid on May 8 which could decide which side wins the La Liga title.

Spain has refused to let supporters back in since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 while in countries like England, Germany and France, where fans have been allowed back into the stadiums in limited numbers at times.

Fans will be allowed to attend Euro 2020 games in Seville in June after the city was allowed to host these games.

