THE Junta de Andalucia has announced that from Thursday it will lift restrictions banning movement between provinces, opening up for travel within the region for the first time in more than three months.

The decision was taken on Tuesday afternoon by the regional government’s committee of experts known as the Advisory Council for High Impact Public Health Alerts.

Andalucia’s regional premier Juanma Moreno, announced the committee’s decisions in a televised address following the meeting.

“The fourth wave in Andalucia is proving much softer than the previous ones,” he said adding that “the curve is stabilizing”.

According to the latest data released by Spain’s Health Ministry, Andalucia has an infection rate on a par with national average. Andalucia records 237,58 cases per 10,000 people while the national average across Spain is 232.

But, although movement restrictions between the region’s eight provinces will be lifted, the perimitral closure of the region itself will remain, meaning people will only be allowed to enter and leave Andalucia with justified cause.

The curfew will also remain in place between 11pm and 6am and shops, bars and restaurants must still close by 10.30pm.

Social groups also remain capped at six people meeting outdoors and four people indoors.

However, municipalities which record a cumulative incidence rate of more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of 14 days will be placed in confinement – meaning no one is allowed in and out without justifiable reasons and those municipalities which exceed 1,000 cases per 10,000 people will see the additional closure of non-essential activity.

