Here is a fact that might surprise you: you hear with your brain – not your ears. Your ears receive sounds and send them up to the brain, and the brain is where we perceive that we have actually heard a sound. The brain does the heavy lifting!

Studies indicate that good hearing health can lower the risk of developing early dementia. This is partly because the ability to participate in social activities and interacting with other people is a key component to brain health.

So how can better hearing improve quality of life? If you have a hearing loss you might feel that this is impacting on your self-confidence or you might even be avoiding social situations altogether. Hearing aids can restore this self-confidence in social situations and allows the user to actively take part in conversations and become fully engaged with what’s going on around them. That in itself can lead to improved feelings of happiness and independence.

Patient undergoing pure-tone audiometry test

Research shows intensive listening is hard work, and having hearing support, whether through a hearing aid or listening device, reduces the pressure on the parts of the brain concerned with cognition. This helps you feel better about yourself and keeps you engaged in the social activities you love, so those feelings of anxiety, frustration, and depression become a thing of the past. Hearing can be fun again!

Do I have a hearing loss?

It’s not always easy to tell if you’re losing your hearing.

Common signs include:

• difficulty hearing other people clearly, and misunderstanding what they say, especially in noisy places

• asking people to repeat themselves

• listening to music or watching television loudly

• having to concentrate hard to hear what other people are saying, which can be tiring or stressful

If you believe you might have a hearing loss, why not contact us today to book your free hearing test with our British audiologist?

Did you know that if you live in the Murcia region, you are permitted to travel for medical appointments? We will provide you with a letter which you can take with you when you travel for peace of mind.

