THE Junta de Andalucía has given an official response to the big question: ‘How to get the COVID Vaccination while having private insurance’.

As you might know, private health insurance companies are NOT involved in the vaccination process, as this is an issue for the Spanish government provided by the Public Health Service.

Now the Junta de Andalucia and the Servicio Andaluz de Salud/Andalucian Health Service (SAS) has announced how to proceed for people who live here in Spain, but don’t haven’t had the need to use the public system as they are insured by a private health insurance company.

In this case, you have to fill in the form called the SOLICITUD DE ALTA EN LA BASE DE DATOS DE PERSONAS USUARIAS DEL SSPA USUARIOS PRIVADOS (EXTRANJEROS Y NO MUTUALISTAS available from website jundadeandalucia.es and take it to your local Centro de Salud (Health Centre).

The feedback we at Sanitas have had says that you should also take:

Volante de empadronamiento (town hall registration certificate) – a maximum of three months old



Passport (photocopy and original)



Residency NIE/TIE (numero de identificacion de extranjero/ tarjeta de identidad de extranjero)



Membership card or contract with a private health insurance company



You can send these documents online, but you need your digital signature (which is quite a process to obtain).

So, the easiest – but probably most time consuming – option is to go to your local Centro de Salud, take a number or queue up and hand it over to the clerk.

And you will need to use all your Spanish language skills, as the information and forms are … in SPANISH.

