ALL ELEVEN beaches of Orihuela Costa have achieved blue flag status for the fourth year in a row.

The area is very popular with British expats, including urbanisations such as Villamartin, Cabo Roig and La Zenia.

BLUE FLAG WINNER: Aguamarina beach, Orihuela Costa

Beaches Councillor, Luisa Boné, revealed that each one of the area’s popular beaches has achieved the status again.

The Blue Flag is a distinction that recognises a beach meeting the highest standards of quality for both sand and the water.

Additionally, public information systems, good rescue and first aid services are also assessed.

This morning’s news revalidates the ‘Second City of Spain’ accomplishment, being the top municipality of the Valencian Community.

LOCAL COUNCILLOR FOR BEACHES: Luisa Bone

Boné declared, “The storms and Covid restrictions over the last two years have have been very complicated, but with work and perseverance, we’ve renewed the distinctions that add so much value to our beaches and to our city with a national and international tourist destination.”

The Orihuela Costa beaches are Punta Prima, Cala Bosque, La Caleta, Cala Capitan, Aguamarina, Campoamor, Barranco Rubio, Cala Estaca, Cala Mosca, Cala Cerrada and Mil Palmeras.

The Campoamor Marina has also obtained recognition.

Boné recognised the work and effort of Ramón López, former Beaches councillor who recently passed.

