SPAIN may be a popular retirement spot but according to a new report chilly Finland is actually the best country in Europe in which to spend your sunset years.

From the sun and sand in Spain, to the snow capped mountains of the Alps, Europe hosts some of the most beautiful destinations in the world.

With over 40 countries to choose from finding the perfect location to retire can cause a headache for millions of Europeans.

Blacktower Financial Management Group has updated its annual retirement report to reveal the best (and worst) European countries for retirement in 2021 using weighted metrics of cost of living, crime rates, life expectancy, property prices, and population age.

Cobbled street and shopping centre in the old quarter of Porvoo in Finland

And perhaps surprisingly, the laid-back Finnish atmosphere and magic of the northern lights pushes Spain’s sun and sand into second place.

Many retirees go ‘off-grid’ to enjoy their well-deserved retirement in the Nordic country. With breath-taking views, fresh lakes, vast forests, and quaint cities, Finland draws millions of visitors to its borders each year.

Second in the rankings is Spain. The historic country hosts a wealth of great towns, cities and coastal locations which attract millions of retirees each year. The great weather, food and friendly locations make Spain the perfect destination for anyone looking to relax in their ‘golden years’.

The top 10 nations for retirees had Slovenia in third, followed by the Netherlands, Italy, Denmark, Portugal, Estonia, Germany and Austria.

The UK comes in at a mid table 24th on the list with Belarus bottom.