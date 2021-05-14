NEW COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations are maintaining their significant falls, helped by increasing vaccinations in the Valencian Community.

The regional health ministry today(May 14) reported 153 new infections, compared to 175 cases on May 7.

The total was a rise of 22 on yesterday’s figures, which is in keeping with the regular Thursday to Friday increase.

Five additional deaths were reported today and once again these are fatalities from January and February that were not originally attributed to the coronavirus.

The pandemic death toll now stands at 7,399.

The fall in hospitalisations is being maintained in the Valencian Community, with just 155 people being treated for COVID.

That’s five less than yesterday and 43 fewer than a week ago.

Even more impressive is the fall in ICU admissions.

Just 35 people are in intensive care, down by four since yesterday’s update and 14 less on a week-to-week basis.