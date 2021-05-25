SPAIN has said it expects to be included as a green country on the UK’s travel list in the upcoming review in June.

The tourist minister insisted Spain was making “great efforts” in overcoming the coronavirus, and said a third of its adult population has now had at least one vaccine dose.

Fernando Valdes told Sky News: “What I can say is that right now Spain is doing a great effort not only in terms of vaccination, we have at least one third of our whole population with at least one dose… but also, we do have some holiday destinations which are very loved by British tourists such as the Balearic islands, Costa Blanca or Malaga, with our notification rates which are pretty low and by the same notification range of the UK,” he said.

“So I have to suspect that on the next review that the UK Government can provide… Spain is going to change on its notification.”

He added he was in constant communication with the UK government, which is to publish its next travel list review on 7 June.

Spain removed travel restrictions for those arriving from Britain on Monday (May 24) with travellers no longer requiring even a PCR test.

However, because of its amber status people returning to the UK from Spain will have to present a negative test on arrival, and quarantine for 10 days.

The advice remains for Spain, according to the Foreign Office website: “We continue to advise against all but essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic Islands, but excluding the Canary Islands.”

Business Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan reiterated the amber status meant “please don’t go unless there is an urgent family reason and so on,” she said.

“We are still trying to slowly move through out roadmap to being able to open up on 21 June, and we want to do that in a steady and careful way,” she told Sky News.

