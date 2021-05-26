A BRITISH fugitive aged 67 wanted for sex assaults on the two young daughters of his ex has been arrested in Mijas.

British police had issued an international arrest warrant in 2019 after the alleged historic assaults on the girls, who were aged nine and 13 at the time, came to light.

A manhunt was launched, with information received pointing to him living in Malaga province. British and Spanish police cooperated and eventually traced the man – whose identity has not been released – to the Costa del Sol town.

An extradition hearing will now be held at the National Court in Madrid.