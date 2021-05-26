THE international Accor Group will open its first-ever Benidorm hotel later this year, operating under the Mercure brand.

The ‘Mercure Benidorm’ will be Spain’s eleventh Mercure hotel and will join the Accor portfolio of over 5,000 establishments around the globe.

It will be their first opening in the Valencian Community.

The Benidorm outlet will be located in the old Benilux Park hotel close to Poniente beach and have a ‘Mediterranean-inspired’ design with terracotta, olive, and earth tone colours.

It will be a four-star establishment with 186 rooms that the company describes as ‘bright’.

There were also be exclusive suites towards the top of the building.

An up-market restaurant, along with an outside bar and an indoor cocktail bar will be opened, with total seating for up to 400 people.

The Accor Group says they want to attract not just tourist bookings, but to get ‘local’ people to use its facilities.

READ MORE BENIDORM LAUNCHES NEW SITE WHERE YOU CAN BOOK EVERYTHING FOR A HOLIDAY

LEADING BENIDORM THEME PARK TO REOPEN THIS JULY