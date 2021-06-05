THE JUNTA plans to begin vaccinations of children aged over 12 this August.

According to the director of the COVID-19 vaccination plan for the Junta, David Moreno, the idea is for children to return to school in September fully vaccinated.

“If everything goes as it looks like it will, we will have most of the adult population vaccinated at the beginning of August, and we have August to vaccinate adolescents so that they can return to school in mid-September fully vaccinated”. Moreno said.

The announcement comes following the recent notification that EU has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech jab for 12-15 year olds—the first jab allowed for this age group in the bloc—and at a time when the World Health Organization (WHO) said Europe needed to speed up its vaccine rollout.

The first country in the world to authorise the use of the Pfizer vaccine for children between 12 to 15, was Canada, saying it made the decision based on data from phase three clinical trials.

With regard to children under 12, Moreno has said that ‘the vaccination has not yet been approved’, and it’s likely that this younger age group will have to wait until at least the winter and potentially early 2022 for a coronavirus vaccine to be available for this younger age group.

