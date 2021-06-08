CRISTIANO Ronaldo’s luxury brand CR7 opened its new flagship hotel on Madrid’s Gran Via on Monday.

The soft rollout of the third hotel bearing the CR7 brand took place to coincide with the possibility of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions to tourists to the capital.

Boasting 168 rooms, a terrace bar, swimming pool and solarium, the hotel is run via the established hotel chain Pestana, who currently have two other sites in Spain’s capital, Pestana Plaza Mayor and Pestana Collection.

























The hotel will be split over 10 floors, and be home to a fully loaded sports bar, complete with table football and large TV screens, and also a pizzeria run by renowned chef Mauro Soggiu.

The roof of the building will also boast 360 degree views of the city, whilst holiday makers will be able to enjoy the rooftop pool and cocktail bar.

Ronaldo also emphasised the sporting nature of his hotel in a statement, explaining that it will house a fully equipped gymnasium and offer a full package of sporting activities.

To give it its full title, the Pestana CR7 Gran Vía Madrid is the result of a €13 million investment to renovate the iconic number 29 Gran Via, which formally held the Casa del Libro book store on its ground floor.

The CR7 brand currently previously had just two hotels, both in Portugal (Lisbon and Funchal) but the Pestana Group, Portugal’s largest hotel chain, plans to expand it extensive portfolio to New York and Marrakech later on in the year, along with one in Manchester and Paris in the next two years.

