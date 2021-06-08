ANDALUCIA has pledged to ‘make the effort’ to vaccinate holidaymakers from other autonomous communities who visit the region this summer.

Speaking yesterday, the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno said tourists who are due their second dose may be able to access the jab while in Andalucia.

Moreno said that Andalucia was ‘a land of solidarity’ and is willing to vaccinate holidaymakers if they require a second dose – adding that the move will help prevent vistors from becoming infected during their vacation.

As for Andalucians planning to go on holiday outside the community who might miss their vaccination appointment, he has assured them that ‘they will not lose it’ and will receive their second jab on their return.

He has asked people to be ‘proactive’ and if they receive a vaccine appointment that clashes with their holiday date to call Salud Responde.

Andalucians are encouraged to make an appointment on return from their holiday, particularly if they are already in the age group that is currently being vaccinated.

It comes as the number of daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the Andalucia has hit a record high.

A combined total of 587,394 first or second doses were given last week, up from 137,000 from the previous week.

Nearly 2million people in Andalucia – almost a quarter of the population – have now received both doses of a vaccine.

Andalucia has administered a total of 5million does of the coronavirus vaccine.

With these figures, Andalucia boasts 22.7% of the total immunized population and 27.2% of the population over 16 years of age, according to the part of the Board.

As of Saturday, June 5, a total of 1,181,042 people received has completed at least one dose of the vaccine, with 427,908 people completing the full course. In Malaga, so far 989,139 doses have been give out and the number of people who have received both jabs stands at 357,470.

Yesterday coronavirus data in Spain revealed that there were 9,536 new infections across the country and 40 more people had lost their lives to the virus.

The Ministry of Health reported 9,536 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 40 deaths. The cumulative incidence continues to decline and stands at 115 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

