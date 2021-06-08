The number of daily COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the Andalucia has hit a record high.

A combined total of 587,394 first or second doses were given last week, up 137,000 from the previous week.

Nearly 2million people in Andalucia – almost a quarter of the population – have now received both doses of a vaccine.

Andalucia boasts 22.7% of the total immunized population in Spain and 27.2% of the population over 16 years of age, according to the part of the Board.

As of Saturday, June 5, a total of 1,181,042 people received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 427,908 people completing the full course. In Malaga, so far 989,139 doses have been given out and the number of people who have received both jabs stands at 357,470.

Yesterday coronavirus data in Spain revealed that there were 9,536 new infections across the country and 40 more people had lost their lives to the virus.

The Ministry of Health reported 9,536 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 40 deaths. The cumulative incidence continues to decline and stands at 115 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

