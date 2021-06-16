SPAIN’s top health expert has warned young people not to give up on sanitary measures despite the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the country.

The director of Spain’s Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies urged Spain’s youth to be wary of falling ill with the virus and said catching COVID could result in ‘becoming ill and even passing away’.

Fernando Simón said: “May the elderly forgive me, but it is not the same for a 95-year-old person to die than a 20-year-old.”

He added: “If the measures are not respected young people can get sick, be hospitalised, in the ICU, and some even die.”

The director of the CCAES also warned that masks still had to be worn, but acknowledged wearing face covering outdoors could soon be a thing of the past.

“Although there could be a suitable situation not to use it outdoors, indoors it is still probably very necessary,” said Simón, who refused to give a specific date for when rules around masks may ease.

“It is not possible from today, from tomorrow, no,” he added.

Previously Simón had hinted that June would see the removal of masks outdoors, this week he confirmed that the ‘specific date could not be confirmed in any way’.

READ MORE: