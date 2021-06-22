THE Bank of Spain has paid €1million to reserve holiday apartments in beach resorts across Spain for their top employees.

Four travel agencies have been handed the cash to secure over 100 apartments with two and three bedrooms overlooking the coast.

Luxury properties have been secured in Lugo, Cantabria, Castellón, Gerona, Cádiz, Valencia, Malaga, Asturias and Alicante .

Travel Olympia has been awarded the biggest contract, worth €435,000, to be tasked with finding homes for Bank of Spain employees in Torrox, Cádiz, Costa Ballena, Alicante, Llanes and Foz.

The bank has also hired agency Eralis Inversiones who will receive a total of €253,451 in exchange for securing 35 apartments located in Vivero, San Vicente de la Barquera, L’Estartit, Oropesa and Calpe.

A Viajes El Corte Ingles has been asked to find a batch of four apartments in Sanxenxo Pontevedra in exchange for €20,885. Finally, the Bank of Spain will pay Halcón Viajes €30,107 for four apartments in Gandía, Valencia.

The bank has requested that all the apartments for their employees have views of the sea or garden areas and swimming pool, that they have a terrace with at least one table and an umbrella, or that they are less than 100 meters from the coast and fully air-conditioned.

In the summer of 2020, the Bank of Spain launched a similar tender with similar characteristics but plans were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

