Where is Mark Palmer? Family of missing British expat restart search after he vanished from Spain five years ago

THE family of a British man who went missing in Spain five years ago have made a fresh appeal for information about his whereabouts.

Mark Palmer- originally from Dunstable- moved to Ontinyent in Valencia province towards the end of 2018.

The 32-year-old was last spotted in the town on April 27, 2019 and had been struggling with mental health.

MISSING MARK

He was described as feeling distressed and expressing suicidal thoughts.

After a local friend hadn’t heard from him for 10 days, Mark was reported missing and there have been no sightings since then.

Mark’s sister, Claire Elek, said: “Marky, if you’re reading this, we miss you immensely.

“There isn’t a day that goes by when we don’t think about you. Please come home. We love you!”

A fresh video appeal has also been posted by his father, Mark Palmer Snr, on You Tube.

Since 2019, the Missing People charity has supported Mark’s family with counselling and publicity support.

Security and emergency service staff have carried out extensive searches of Ontinyent and surrounding areas, but with no success.

At the time of his disappearance, Mark was described as 5’11” (178cm) with a slim build.

He had short red/ginger hair with a red/ginger beard and hazel eyes.

Mark was wearing a white T-shirt and black D-Walt trousers with white paint marks on them.

He also may have been carrying a yellow rope and a drawstring bag.

Mark’s family have also led a major, hands-on search effort to find him, organising search parties amongst themselves and amongst the local community.

Major transport hubs including Alicante-Elche Airport have been part search areas.

Missing People’s Publicity Officer, Ndella Senghore, said: “If anyone has any information about Mark’s disappearance, they can contact Missing People’s helpline.”

“Mark, if you are reading this, please get in touch. You can call us on +44 208 392 4521 or email [email protected] .”

“For those in Spain with any news, please contact the police on 112,“ Ndella added.