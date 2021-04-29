THIS week makes two years with no news about a British resident who went missing in Ontinyent (Valencia Province) on April 27, 2019.

Then 32-year-old Mark Palmer had been living in the inland Valencian town for just five months when a local friend reported his disappearance to the authorities after not hearing from him for 10 days.

Security and emergency service personnel carried out a thorough search of the town and its surroundings, as well as Alicante airport and nearby train stations, while forensic experts analysed Mark’s computer for any clues – all to no avail.

Nothing more has been known about him since then.

Mark’s family travelled over from England as soon as they heard the news and insist that they have not lost hope to hear from him again soon.

However, they lament that the COVID pandemic has prevented them from coming back over the last year to continue the search for Mark.

The poster published by Missing People

UK charity Missing People this week launched an appeal on social media for any news about Mark Palmer’s whereabouts to coincide with the two-year anniversary of his mysterious disappearance, providing a telephone number to report any news that might shed some light on the case.

The free and confidential phone and text number is 116 000.

Mark was described at the time of his disappearance as being thin, 1.78 metres tall with reddish hair, hazel-coloured eyes and a beard.

Contact Missing People on (0044) 0208 392 4521, email supporters@missingpeople.org.uk, website https://www.missingpeople.org.uk/

