215 new coronavirus infections were announced today(April 29) in the Valencian Community by the regional health authority.

That’s a fall of seven cases on a week-to-week basis and ten less than yesterday.

Over half of today’s cases(108) are in Valencia Province.

Just three deaths were reported today taking the pandemic total to 7,310 which is a rise of 34 over the last seven days.

Hospital admissions have marginally inched up to 257 as opposed to yesterday’s 256.

On a week-to-week basis, admissions are down by 18 patients.

ICU numbers stand at 55 which is one higher than yesterday but 11 patients fewer over seven days.

