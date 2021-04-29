THREE men have been arrested in southern Spain for using social media to encourage terrorist attacks against France.

The men were detained by the Policia Nacional in Granada on Tuesday but details were only released today(April 29) of the operation which included Europol officers.

The arrested trio made videos which they posted on social media sites that threatened violence against French people and French interests abroad.

Their outbursts came after the satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo republished controversial caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad last September.

Policia Nacional cyber experts tracked down where the men lived.

Their internet postings attracted nearly 19,000 followers and led to serious concerns over terrorist acts being a committed.

The police said the trio focused their efforts on persuading young people to carry out violent acts, creating specific online content directed at them.

Europol described the three men in Granada as ‘a terrorist cell.’

During their arrest, the Policia Nacional said they found some ‘very valuable documentation’ for their investigations.

A judge today ordered the men to be remanded in custody.

READ MORE ARRESTS IN SPAIN OVER SYRIAN ORPHAN CASH BEING USED TO FUND TERRORISM