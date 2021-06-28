CELEBRATIONS for Gay Pride are taking place across Spain this year, although events will be on a smaller scale to allow for coronavirus restrictions on crowds.

International Pride Day is marked on Monday June 28 but in many places the celebrations will continue throughout the week.

Dominating this year’s Pride week or Orgullo as it is known in Spanish is new legislation dubbed ‘the trans law’ which is due to be voted on this week in Spain’s parliament.

The controversial bill will allow an individual aged 16 or over to change their name and gender in the civil registry on the basis of a sworn statement only – no medical check would be required.

The text of the draft bill, which is fiercely opposed by right wing parties, recognizes non-binary people – those who identify as neither male nor female – and proposes eliminating the gender field on their official documents.

It also paves the way for assisted-reproductive treatment to “trans people who are able to reproduce.”

Madrid usually hosts the biggest and most flamboyant week-long pride celebrations culminating in a massive parade and performances on stages across the city but has scaled events down to avoid crowds amid coronavirus concerns.

The city council, which is currently run by the PP with the support of Vox, have also refused to display a rainbow flag from the balcony of Cibeles, the mayor’s office citing it was not legal to do so.

However, the façade and the famous fountain in front will be illuminated in the rainbow colours each night.

Meanwhile the Orgullo LGTBI organisation has arranged to display a 700 metre long rainbow along the stretch of Gran Via from Calle Alcala to Plaza Callao.

Many cities, including Madrid, will be staging marches on Saturday July 3, with organizers pledging to fulfil COVID-19 safety measures such as social distancing.

Barcelona usually hosts the most fabulous celebration on the Mediterranean coast but this year, because of the continuing pandemic, it has officially moved its Pride celebrations to September 3 and 4 although a free concert will be held for international Pride Day on June 28.

Sevilla held a march for Pride on June 26 with organisers estimating that 25,000 people attended.

Authorities in Valencia have cancelled the usual celebrations held in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento but a march will take place on Monday June 28 at 8pm from the Alameda.

Plaza del ayuntamiento, Valencia. ??????? pic.twitter.com/f9PIHt0cRn — Carla Angarita Ravelo (@carlaangaritar) June 27, 2021

Murcia held a march on June 26.

???Frente a un Gobierno regional que impone la censura educativa, bloquea la Ley LGTBI y nos vende a la ultraderecha.



Seguimos luchando en las calles y las instituciones por:



????La igualdad real

?La despatologización trans

?Contra discursos de odio#Orgullo #OrgulloMurcia pic.twitter.com/3GaFjh3uQL — PSRM – PSOE Región de Murcia (@PSOE_RM) June 26, 2021

Pride celebrations in Palma on the Balearic Island of Mallorca will include a march from Plaza España beginning at 7pm on Monday June 28.

While in The Canary Islands, Santa Cruz de Tenerife has a series of events organised throughout the week.

Wherever you are in Spain, you will see people marking Pride with the colours of the rainbow.

We love these benches in the Catalan town of Vendrell.

Photo by Ramon Costa / SOPA Images/Sipa USA/Cordon Press

And this beautiful rainbow umbrella display in Orihuela on the Costa Blanca.

