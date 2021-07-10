IT’S enough to give Jilly Cooper palpitations. Argentine hunk and top ranked polo player in the world Adolfo Cambiaso is squeezing into his jodhpurs and heading for Spain this summer.

He will be the star attraction as Sotogrande hosts the 50th edition of its International Polo Tournament from July 26 to August 28.

Vital to bringing the glamorous star back to the field of the wealthy enclave in Cadiz for the first time in five years has been the restoration of the tournament to the very highest tier of the polo world – the High Handicap category.

Argentina’s polo star player Adolfo Cambiaso. Photo by Alejandro Pagni/PHOTOXPHOTO/Cordon Press

The three most prestigious clubs in Sotogrande – Ayala, Dos Lunas and Santa Maria – are co-hosting the event and plan to put on a spectacular series of activities to entertain between chukkas.

These will help reinforce the tournament’s position as one of the highlights of the high-society social scene in Spain.

It is one of the traditional places to see and be seen – and everyone can join in. So, if you happen to be in the area, pop along – admission is free.

Jilly – the Mistress of the Bonkbuster who regularly set her books in the polo world – once said: “Anyone looks good in jodhpurs,” but she might have added about Adolfo “but some look better than others !”

