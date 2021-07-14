AS summer jobs go, this doesn’t get much easier: two hours per day, watching a patch of sand on a Spanish beach – in case turtle eggs hatch.

Tarragona council in Catalunya has appealed for volunteers to keep an eye on 15 loggerhead sea turtle eggs which are incubating on the sands.

Volunteers need to watch the turtle eggs in case they hatch then they must alert authorities who have said it could be a good way to learn about nature.

#AVÍS | Un exemplar de tortuga babaua fa niu a la platja del Miracle amb centenars d’ous. Tècnics municipals i de @mediambientcat, conjuntament amb voluntaris, han perimetrat la zona i han iniciat la guàrdia que es mantindrà fins que neixin.

A turtle laid 99 eggs last week, some of which are being cared for in incubators but the remaining 15 are still on the beach.

Authorities are confident they will get 100 volunteers this summer.

Once the baby turtles hatch and are ready, they will be returned to the sea.

