FOR the third year running, Estepona has once again been declared the only place on the Costa del Sol with a smoke-free beach.

The 1,000 square meters stretch of golden sand and turquoise waters is on La Rada beach, and was made smoke-free three years ago, to ‘promote healthy lifestyle habits and improve the health of beach users’.

Councillor Susana Aragon said that because Estepona is so popular with families and children, it ‘makes sense to have a smoke-free beach’.

Aragon continued: “La Rada aims to educate the population about the importance of preventing tobacco residues from remaining on the coast.

“Each cigarette butt that is deposited in the sand or on the shore can contaminate up to 50 litres of water. In addition, the chemical composition of cigarettes means that they take almost 10 years to degrade, which causes damage to both the seabed and the species that inhabit them.”

