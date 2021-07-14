THE second edition of the Peñiscola From Stage festival ended on Sunday after 11 consecutive days of live music that drew more than 13,500 spectators in total.

Zoo, from Gandia (La Safor, Valencia) closed the event from the open-air stage located on Sur beach that had previously been graced by some of the biggest names in national popular music.

Starting on July 1 with one show per day, Peñiscola From Stage featured everything from Lebanese/Spanish violin maestro Ara Malikian, Barcelona rock and roll bad boy Loquillo, lockdown rooftop musicians Stay Homas, and crooner icon Sergio Dalma, among many others.

Photo by Peñiscola From Stage

Even children as young as four years old were catered for, with a colourful and fun show by Peppa Pig and Ben & Holly.

Organisers BeMusic have emphasised that this year’s main aims have been met, namely respecting all anti-COVID safety measures and proving that this type of events are safe.

Photo by Peñiscola From Stage

The second edition, as well as reaffirming the viability of large open-air concerts in times of the coronavirus, also enabled the creation of over 250 jobs and has placed the name of Peñiscola on the Spanish yearly festival calendar.

Town Mayor Andres Martinez applauded the success and declared that Peñiscola’s aim this summer is to prove that economic reactivation is ‘compatible with preserving safety’.

