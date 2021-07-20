DOZENS of firefighters and helicopters worked through the day and night on Monday 19, to put out multiple forest fires in Torrox and Estepona on the Costa del Sol and further inland in Sevilla province.

At 11:55am on July 19, Infoca declared a forest fire in Torrox, Malaga, where they deployed one helicopter and a group of firefighters.

Working fast, the fire was controlled within the hour, however firefighters continued to work on the area until the early evening.

Moments later, at midday, another fire caught in Estepona, near the Monterroso river, where seven firefighters and two helicopters were called to the scene. The fire wasn’t fully extinguished until Tuesday morning, at 10am.

Officials say the area affected is less than one hectare.

At 1:45pm, Infoca were alerted in a fire in Lora del Rio, Sevilla, deploying a team of 12 firefighters and one helicopter.

The fire was controlled by 9:37pm.

There are no reports of injury.

